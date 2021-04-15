Former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo described his visit to Grozny and spoke about the attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Figo recalled that he had traveled to Chechnya to promote football. “It was a good time, I still remember the wonderful stadium in Grozny,” he said. The athlete called Putin a strong man and appreciated the fact that he has been ruling Russia for many years.

Figo is a four-time champion of Spain and Italy with various teams. He also won the Champions League with Real Madrid and won the Cup Winners’ Cup with Barcelona.

In March, former footballer of Grozny Akhmat Sergei Omelyanchuk described the residence of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. Omelyanchuk remembered how Kadyrov invited the players to his country for dinner, where music was playing, there were many different animals and a stable.