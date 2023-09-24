The Minister of the Interior of Colombia, Luis Fernando Velasco (Popayán, 58 years old), has several major challenges on his shoulders: rebuilding the legislative governance of a Government that dynamited its legislative coalition six months ago, building a less acrimonious relationship with the mayors and governors who will be elected on October 29, reduce the recent security problems throughout the country… He attends to EL PAÍS in a cold and classic office at the La Giralda headquarters, a mansion from the late 19th century in the center of Bogotá , a few steps from the Nariño Palace and the Capitol, minutes before going to Congress to present the bill that will land one of the few legislative achievements of his five months in office: the constitutional reform that creates agrarian jurisdiction, approved with the support of the opposition.

Velasco, a seasoned Caucano politician who represents the bridge between the first left-wing government of contemporary Colombia and part of the traditional political class, that of liberal origin, appears hopeful. “Colombia needs to have a collective dream,” he says, and gives an example: “In La Guajira I see the richest corner of Latin America.”

Ask. How do you see Colombia at this moment?

Answer: We are at a breaking point. If we are able to come together to overcome our challenges and look clearly at the future, we have monstrously great possibilities. I explain them with two anecdotes.

I was recently in La Guajira, in a remote corner of Uribia. There is no water, it is a semi-desert, so anyone could see the poorest area of ​​Colombia. I, on the other hand, saw the richest corner of Latin America. There are already windmills generating energy, the cheapest form of generation, and the Ministry of Mines told me that that area could generate 25 gigawatts, when today all of Colombia generates 18. I also saw natural ports that do not need dredging and are close by. of international maritime traffic routes, and beautiful beaches for tourism. I imagine a Wayuu Riviera less than 150 miles from Aruba, where tourists from all over the world come.

Another example. Less than ten days ago I was invited by the indigenous communities to the Huila reservation, in the foothills of the Nevado del Huila volcano, in Cauca. There they gave me a kilo of fertilizer supplemented with coca leaves. The indigenous communities, with Dutch and Canadian cooperation, have managed to synthesize a coca tree that does not have an alkaloid but is so useful that they tell me that for its leaves they can pay double what drug traffickers pay for those of the usual trees. They gave me an energy drink made from that coke, spectacular, and a really good coke whiskey.

Q. What is your conclusion?

R. That Colombia has potential everywhere. We have stopped a lot in the visceral struggle for power, and when we have power we don’t know what to do.

Q. And what is the Government doing with power?

R. We focus on the economic model, which has caused the country to stagnate. 30 years ago we took energy away from the industrial sector and decided that the important thing is to get a cheap shirt, no matter if it is made in a labor paradise where people are exploited, or to bring corn from wherever. In this indiscriminate opening we did not prepare our productive sector and now, if the dollar or fertilizer costs skyrocket due to a conflict, our lives become more expensive.

We believed that we could live off of oil income, which is important but not that important, and we did not develop the country. Many people want to live off the State and do not understand that the State must create the conditions so that the capacity of citizens can skyrocket, so that entrepreneurs can move forward. We were not able to carry out serious agrarian reform; On the contrary, in recent decades we have experienced a violent reaccumulation of land. We are rethinking that model.

Q. Sounds ambitious…

R. We are advancing. Some importers felt very upset when we brought forward the 40% tariff on clothing brought from countries where there is no FTA—we are respectful of what the State has signed. But in the first semester the clothing sector remained in the midst of contraction, and this second semester I heard from clothing manufacturers a growth in employment and demand. I see that the corn planting is growing, that they planted cotton again. We want to relaunch our industry. Peace is closely linked to the growth of tourism. We are moving the model to return to production.

Q. How does the energy transition fit in?

R. That is not an issue of some crazy environmentalists who wear hats and eat butterflies: the world has to make a gradual transition. For cars and industry there is one thing that is no longer science fiction: green hydrogen, which is obtained by electrolysis of water. Investment in clean energy grows more every day and is almost at the level of investment in fossil energy, so there is an opportunity. We have clean energy to make that process environmentally friendly. Colombia can become one of the first producers of green hydrogen for the world, and be the equivalent of what oil-producing countries are today. We would take an immense leap. We are betting on that and it is evident that it is done better if we are able to make agreements as a nation.

Q. We come to the issue of national agreement.

R. Yes. Political debate is necessary, but even the most polarized societies reach agreements. For example, in Spain it was thanks to an agreement that they deactivated ETA. In Colombia we have made agreements on violence, but we live with a lot of distrust among everyone: the opposition distrusts the Government, and there are sectors of the Government and the democratic left that do not want to negotiate with the right, because they believe that they only want to avoid any change. So we are in a process of gaining trust.

Q. How to include Congress?

R. There is part of this building of trust, but we need a much broader agreement than legal reforms. You have to talk to people. Now, I would be more of a friend of minimum agreements to start, than of seeking to transform the entire country into an agreement.

Q. We already have a country agreement, a Constitution of pluralist origin…

R. Yes, it was a very important agreement. What we propose is not “Come and let’s vote on everything.” There may be agreements on points such as health, pension, and labor reforms, and we resolve the rest by voting, which is a way in which democracy defines its differences.

Q. And what would be the methodology for the agreement?

R. I presented some ideas to the president about the methodology; I’m waiting for him to tell me what the way is. But I think we should not do extra-institutional activities. If we need a law, we must make it in Congress. Of course, listening to the citizens. With the development plan we did such a massive process, with binding regional dialogues. There we detect leadership that serves for that listening.

Q. That conversation will go through the growing security problem…

R. Colombia did something monumental, the peace agreement with the FARC. But we lacked the cent for the peso: we made the agreement with the armed, but not among the unarmed. That is why, when Duque won, there were four years of anti-implementation and today we have a resurgence of violence. The bet is to achieve peace before we grow out of it. This time we have asked the opposition to be at the negotiating tables. There is Valencia Cossio, Lafaurie… we don’t want to do anything hidden. It is a process of the State, of the nation, not of the party.

Q. Is that a criticism of the Santos Government?

R. Yes, he did a spectacular thing but he lacked that. The right is not going to end, it also lives in this country and has ideas, proposals and achievements.

Q. Do you think that the elections will be positive for the Government, despite the fact that the Historical Pact has few candidates for the main positions?

R. Yes. Many current mayors and governors campaigned on another shore last year. Those who arrive will want to have a good relationship with the Government with which they will live for three of their four years. There will be a very fluid relationship. Regardless of who arrives, we are interested in working together.

Q. And how is a national agreement put together when there are no solid parties that allow an organized conversation?

R. Although there are no parties, there is a defined ideological spectrum and it can be structured that way. The times are ripe to put the accelerator on the national agreement starting with the election, and to gain a lot of strength in the coming months. You don’t have to waste a second. Colombia needs to have a collective dream, something that identifies us beyond the soccer team. The idea is to build and listen to each other.

Q. And how does the Government contribute to that?

R. Part of the difficulty is that this is not just any government, it is one that breaks the mold because it is left-wing. That is the starting point: this Government wants to make some changes, it was elected with that proposal, so an agreement cannot be proposed not to make changes. Now, we can discuss what changes, how far to take them, how to do them. But the arrival of a democratic left to power does the country very good.

Q. In the sense that it allows us to think about those changes?

R. Of course, and it allows those who have always had the Government to reflect and notice that something is wrong. Something, not everything, because as Mario Benedetti says, “when we arrive we will have to remember that the world we left had Paris, Claudia Cardinale and champagne.” Interesting things were also done before.

Q. In fact, you, or your party, were part of several recent governments.

R. My partie. I was in Congress for 24 years as a liberal, but almost always in opposition. He was from the rebel sector. When the party said it supported Duque, I didn’t. I opposed Uribe when a good part of my caucus supported him even though we were supposedly in opposition. I voted for Serpa, not for Pastrana; and I did not vote for Santos in 2010, but for Mockus, because Santos was Uribe’s candidate. Then, with the peace process, I started helping him. Actually, as a congressman I only won a presidential election once: the re-election of Santos.

Q. And Samper’s in 1994, as a liberal candidate?

R. I was not yet a congressman. I’m old, but not that old!

