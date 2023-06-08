Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- For Luis Fernando Tena the match against Mexico, was very valuable for the games that come in gold Cup and he gave credit to his team, which at many times gave Mexico a hard time.

“In general terms I think that the two coaches helped us to improve the football rhythm, in general it helped the two coaches, very happy to come here, in Mazatlán have treated us very well“, confessed Luis Fernando Tena.

Regarding his work of a year and a half in Guatemala, Luis Fernando says happy and motivated with the team, also does not lose focus on seeking the pass to the World Cup.

“Very happy, he has been in Guatemala for a year and a half, the directors are available, the fans are supportive, the main objective is to qualify for the World Cup. Guatemala is a very soccer country and many people go to the stadiums,” the strategist confessed.

The coach says he still remembers with great happiness the episode where he won the gold medal in london 2012in front of the Mexican team.

“Unfortunately I did not listen to it, I would have liked it, it gives me great pleasure to greet players who were in that Olympic process, people continue to remember and will continue to remember. It is a great example that we can work together, it gives me a lot It’s a pleasure to be remembered with that joy”, said Luis Fernando about the success with Mexico in London 2012.

Regarding the level of the Guatemalan national team and soccer, Luis Fernando said that It’s much better than you think.

“The players are better than they think, obviously there is a lack of infrastructure, in the stadiums, fields to train, but it must improve and the young people go out to play abroad,” said Luis Fernando Tena.