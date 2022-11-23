After being thrashed 7-0 against Spain this Wednesday in the World Cup debut, the Colombian coach of Costa Rica, Luis Fernando Suarezadmitted that he fears that his team “will not get out of this result” in the remainder of the tournament.

In the post-match press conference, the coach measured his words at many points so that he did not appear to be excessively critical of his players: “I have to be very accurate in what I say so that the team doesn’t fall further.”

“Spain was superlative. They were much more than us, especially in possession of the ball and they were very clear with the ball in the last quarter of the field,” explained the coach.

“We did not have the way to recover the ball and we also lost it very quickly,” he lamented. Asked what worries him most about his team after the win, whether the recovery in football or his spirits, Suárez had no doubts.

“Today I’m worried mentally, I’m worried that the group won’t get out of this result the way it happened.” “I have to go to the dressing room and talk to them. I know it’s complicated, but we have to forget everything. First we have to solve the mentality and from tomorrow work to prepare for the game in Japan and move this forward.” –

“I think we have players to do things better than we did against Spain (…) We have to do things differently in the two remaining games. Look for positive results that make you forget what happened today,” insisted the coach.

Costa Rica’s next match will be against Japan, which this Wednesday gave the surprise by beating Germany 2-1 and will finish the first phase against the Mannschaft. Regarding Spain, Suárez pointed out that “it has been a favorite since it arrived, not for a game, although this result will surely give them more confidence.”

“They are much superior, today they showed it, but the difference is not seven goals,” he acknowledged.

Finally, from a more personal point of view, the veteran Colombian coach revealed his feelings: “It’s a feeling of sadness, of course, with the circumstance that I had different expectations, so at the moment I don’t feel well.” , he concluded.

