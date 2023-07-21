Luis Fernando Suárez leaves the technical direction of Costa Rica

The Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez He has ceased to be the coach of the Costa Rican National Team, as local media reported this Thursday.

Suarez, outside

Suárez presented his technical report to the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation amid criticism of his recent management.

The Colombian helmsman exposed his arguments for an hour before the leaders. Then there was a closed vote in which by 6 to 5 it was decided to leave him.

“After a meeting that lasted two and a half hours, the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation decided to dismiss coach Luis Fernando Suárezsays The Nation.

Suárez arrived in the Costa Rican team in 2021, qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

In the Gold Cup, Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals. In the group stage, they lost to Panama, drew with El Salvador and beat Martinique. The elimination occurred with Mexico.

This is the moment in which Gustavo Araya confirmed the departure of Luis Fernando Suárez. He affirms that the vote to remove the coach was close and that there were 6 votes in favor and 5 against. pic.twitter.com/ERXcRN4da3 – Sports Repretel (@deporterepretel) July 21, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news