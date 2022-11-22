The Costa Rican teamSpain’s first rival in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continues to prepare its debut in the championship at the Al Ahli stadium in Doha, its usual training ground, and this Monday it did so by reinforcing its self-confidence, claiming for Yes, the power to also consider one of the favorites to win the championship.

Two days after the match that will measure Luis Enrique’s Spain at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha – hours after Germany faces Japan in the other group match – Costa Rica asks for respect. Jewison Bennette, one of his young stars, spoke of having “the dream of winning the World Cup” as soon as he arrived at the Kuwait camp, prior to arriving in the host country last Friday.

Suárez has confidence

Luis Fernando Suárez (left) celebrates with Keylor Navas (right) the qualification of Costa Rica to Qatar 2022. See also Official: Marchesín will be under the sticks of Celta de Vigo's goal Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

The Colombian coach, Luis Fernando Suárez, is very optimistic about what his team can do in this World Cup.

The coach spoke with La Dupla about the first challenge against Spain, and referred to the recent words of coach Luis Enrique:, who assured that he was the best coach in the world, in a message of personal confidence.

Well, Suárez, in that duel of confidence, wants to win and feels better than his colleague and rival, Luis Enrique. “He is not the best, he is the second, because I am the best”, assured the Colombian.

“I think that one must believe that he is the best, if I am going to think that I do not know anything, that my training is useless… I value what he said and that it can be taken in many ways and it seems to me the best thing he could have said. , but he said something wrong; I’m the best,” he added when explaining his opinion.

SPORTS