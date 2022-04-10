Monday, April 11, 2022
Luis Fernando Muriel, unstoppable: see the great goal he scored with Atalanta

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
Louis Ferdinand Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel.

Photo:

Gabriele Menis. Eph

The samarian striker stopped the ball with his chest and sent it into the net with a tremendous left foot.

This Sunday, against Sassuolo, Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata once again shared minutes on the pitch, with Atalanta. However, to his regret, the balance was not the best.

Muriel’s goal

Louis Ferdinand Muriel

Atalanta fell 1-2 on their visit to a struggling Sassuolo, who knew how to do damage in quick starts and gave the Bergamo team no time to react.

(Also: Cristiano Ronaldo: his message after throwing a fan’s cell phone to the ground).

The striker’s score came at the end of the game and therefore his goal did not have a greater value on the scoreboard. Yes indeed, It was a real goal.

The ‘neroverdi’ prevailed in that match due to two counterattacks concluded by the same player, Hamed Junior Traoré (24, 61), who has seven goals in this edition of the Italian league.

Atalanta drops to eighth place, four points behind fifth place in Serie A, which qualifies for the next Europa League.

SPORTS
*With Futbolred and AFP

