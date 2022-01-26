Colombian striker Louis Ferdinand Muriel He went out to meet the remarks of his ex-partner, Paula Andrea Renteria Bryon, who sued him for breaching the agreement that was signed on August 10, 2020 in a family court in Barranquilla, in which the striker promised to pay monthly money for the support of his three daughters.

Muriel couldn’t take it anymore and published a statement on her social networks defending herself against the accusations.

denies versions

“Mrs. Rentería’s disloyal and dishonest conduct, dealing with intimate and private matters in order to discredit Mr. Muriel, becomes a reprehensible tool, when what she points out lacks truth,” said the player.

And he added: “The behavior of Mrs. Paula Rentería has become reiterated trying to blackmail my client before the media, previously and for various acts my client has had to request the intervention of the judicial and police bodies both from Italy and from Colombia, for each act of insult, slander, alteration and defamation of which Mrs. Rentería has unjustly accused him”.

Muriel, who will not be with Colombia for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina due to a possible covid-19 infection that has not been confirmed, said that she did fulfill what she promised.

“I want to clarify that at no time have I failed to comply with my obligations to my daughters, therefore there is no process against me for non-compliance with the food quota, the only process that is ongoing is that of an increase in the food quota , since what was agreed upon is not enough for this person and requires astronomical figures,” he specified.

“30 million pesos per month are not enough for the exclusive well-being of Mr. Muriel’s daughters and now he irrationally wants an increase of 327 million per month,” the player concluded.

