Luis Fernando Muriel: see the great goal he scored in Leipzig vs. Atalanta

Luis Fernando Muriel, in the Europa League game.
The Colombian striker scored at minute 17 in the Europa League match.
April 07, 2022, 12:43 PM
Colombian striker Luis Fernando Muriel opened the scoring in the match between Leipzig and Atalanta, in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
Muriel put the Italian club ahead with a shot from the left side of the field on their visit to Leipzig.
See the goal here.
