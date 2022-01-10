Luis Fernando Muriel He showed again this Sunday that, when Atalanta needs it, his goals are there. The attacker from Santo Tomás (Atlántico) contributed two goals, one of them with a lot of category, with previous hooking before finishing, in the goal of his team 2-6 against Udinese, in Serie A.

Those two goals allowed Muriel, who made the best use of the absence of Duván Zapata, become the third Colombian player to break the 100-goal barrier in the five main leagues in Europe (Spain, Italy, England, Germany and France). The other two were, precisely, Zapata and Radamel Falcao García.

Almost 12 years of experience in Europe

Muriel came to the Old Continent in 2010, to play in the second division with Granada, from Deportivo Cali. But already in mid-2011 he was in the Italian first division, with Lecce. He then went through Udinese, Sampdoria, Seville and Fiorentina, before settling in Bergamo since 2019.

Sunday’s double and the hundred goals in Europe come to him just at a time when his continuity is in doubt at Atalanta, as Muriel wants to have much more competition.

In fact, he and Duván Zapata had competition: the Ivorian Jérémie Boga, from Sassuolo. That hiring could take away the role of Muriel, of whom there were even rumors of a possible exit to Juventus, where he would be a partner of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. For now, Atalanta will not be able to count on Boga, who plays the African Cup of Nations with Côte d’Ivoire.

Gasperini wants to continue counting on Muriel

This week, the Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, He met those versions and hopes that Muriel remains in the club.

“The club have signed an excellent player, my only regret is that we have to wait because he is at the African Cup of Nations. We will have one more player. The arrival of Boga does not worry Muriel at all, he is a very important player. About the rest (the possible rumors of his departure from the club) we do not give answers “, assured Gasperini.

“We need Muriel to be there, in those conditions she can give us a little help. He can do everything, when there are more solutions it is difficult for the attackers to play the whole game, nobody does. We found a good balance, it led us to score many goals, this is the most important compared to the needs of the individual ”, added the Atalanta coach.

Last season, without being an undisputed starter (he only started in 16 of the 36 games he played), Muriel scored 22 goals and was Atalanta’s top scorer. And in the current one he has played 13 games, but only 6 as a first baseman. It reached four goals.

Colombia selection, Muriel’s pending subject

Muriel wants continuity to continue fighting for a position in the Colombian National Team, her pending subject, in which she has not had the same scoring performance.

In the third stage of Reinaldo Rueda At the head of the National Team, he has only scored one goal in eight games, four of them as a starter. He did it to Argentina, from a penalty. For now, the Atlantic licensee shows that it is still valid in Italy.

