Luis Fernando Muriel, in the sights of a giant: strong version in Italy

July 26, 2022
in Sports
The Colombian striker could change clubs for next season.

The future of Colombian striker Luis Fernando Muriel is not clear and it is not certain that he will stay one more season at Atalanta de Bergamo.

The latest information in Europe indicates that the striker He would be in the sights of the powerful Juventus of Turin, who would look for his goals.

Juventus already signed Pogba, who returned, and Ángel Di Maríaarrived from PSG, but in his contract list there would still be room for another attacking man.

The Colombian striker is six months away from leaving the club for free, so offers are not ruled out. Also, Muriel awaits her big opportunity to make a quality leap.

The Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà reported that Juve will activate the plan to go for Muriel in the next few hours.

“There have been in-depth contacts for Muriel, and it is that the ‘killer’ himself has expressed his desire to change the scene. Juve had already looked for him. It is a profile that they like a lot. The signing could be valued at no more than 15 million with bonuses, maybe even a little less. Juve moved and asked for detailed information,” the journalist said.

Muriel, 31, has had an extensive career in the Spanish and Italian leagues. In Atalanta he has had a good stay, but This could be the time to go to a club as important as Juventus, where his compatriot Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is also present.

