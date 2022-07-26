Luis Fernando Muriel, in the sights of a giant: strong version in Italy

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Louis Ferdinand Muriel
Gabriele Menis. Eph
Louis Ferdinand Muriel
The Colombian striker could change clubs for next season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 26, 2022, 01:05 PM
The future of Colombian striker Luis Fernando Muriel is not clear and it is not certain that he will stay one more season at Atalanta de Bergamo.
The latest information in Europe indicates that the striker He would be in the sights of the powerful Juventus of Turin, who would look for his goals.
Juventus already signed Pogba, who returned, and Ángel Di Maríaarrived from PSG, but in his contract list there would still be room for another attacking man.
The Colombian striker is six months away from leaving the club for free, so offers are not ruled out. Also, Muriel awaits her big opportunity to make a quality leap.
The Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà reported that Juve will activate the plan to go for Muriel in the next few hours.
“There have been in-depth contacts for Muriel, and it is that the ‘killer’ himself has expressed his desire to change the scene. Juve had already looked for him. It is a profile that they like a lot. The signing could be valued at no more than 15 million with bonuses, maybe even a little less. Juve moved and asked for detailed information,” the journalist said.
Muriel, 31, has had an extensive career in the Spanish and Italian leagues. In Atalanta he has had a good stay, but This could be the time to go to a club as important as Juventus, where his compatriot Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is also present.
SPORTS
more sports news
July 26, 2022, 01:05 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Fernando #Muriel #sights #giant #strong #version #Italy
Leave a Reply