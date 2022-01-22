Colombian striker Louis Ferdinand Muriel not having a good time. This Saturday he did not appear on the starting or substitute payroll for the game of Atalanta against Latium and his ex-partner sued him for food.

It was learned that Paula Andrea Rentería Bryon, her ex-partner, sued the soccer player last December, as she would not be complying with the agreement that was signed on August 10, 2020 in a family court in Barranquilla, in which Muriel promised to cancel a monthly money for the maintenance of his three daughters.

The agreement stated that Muriel’s three daughters would remain in the custody of Rentería Bryon, while he would provide the child support, but apparently he has not complied.

The matter went out of court

The monthly sum that the striker must deposit is $30 million, which must be contributed during the first five days of each period.

And as if that were not enough, it is strange that Muriel did not appear on the payroll this Saturday for the Italian Serie A match between Atalanta and Lazio. Some Italian media report that the Bergamo club presented several casualties for this confrontation due to infections by covid-19-.

However, the names of the positives were not released, but it is strange that Muriel had been a starter and had contributed goals in the opposite goal, so it is possible that he was infected.

The foregoing would harm the Colombian National Team, since Muriel is one of those summoned ‘for the matches against Peru and Argentina in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

