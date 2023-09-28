Luis Fernando Montoya continues to give an example of fight and improvement. Despite being left quadriplegic during an assault in December 2004, the coach who gave Once Caldas the Copa Libertadores that same year has never stopped dreaming.

This Wednesday, Montoya, 66, achieved a new degree: he graduated with a degree in Physical Education, Recreation and Sports. The ceremony was held at the Bello headquarters of the Minuto de Dios University (Uniminuto).

The afternoon was full of emotions for Montoya, who, dressed in a cap and gown, revealed the reasons that led him to pursue this new career.

“There was a colleague from Once Caldas who drove the bus. One day I told him ‘Don’t stay driving a bus all your life, study, prepare yourself'”, Montoya began to tell.

“One morning, after I had been like this, about 16 years later, he came to visit me and said to me: ‘Professor, have you already studied your degree?’ ‘I’m not interested,’ I told him. He answered me: ‘Professor, do you remember what he told me? “You have always been a reference, I am going to study, for you, for my son, for my wife,” added the coach.

Montoya was the last to go up to receive the diploma, and he did so amidst the applause of the entire auditorium, which did not stop giving him the affection he deserves. He was accompanied by his family and Luis Alfonso Sosa, his inseparable friend, who was the psychologist of the team that won the most important title in the history of Once Caldas.

The former coach of Bucaramanga, Nacional and the Colombia Under 20 National Team added that his greatest wish is that God gives him five minutes to recover the movement of his arms and thus be able to hug his wife, Adriana Herrera, and his son, José Fernando.

After the incident on December 22, 2004, when he was shot and left quadriplegic, Montoya has had a difficult recovery, but he has always moved forward. He has told his story at different improvement conferences.

