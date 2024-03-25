The hobby of Once Caldas This Monday, March 25, he had a party at the Palogrande stadium to honor Dayro Moreno, historic goalscorer in Colombian soccer.

Dayro was received by more than 30 thousand people who celebrated the goals of the attacker, who reached 225 goals in soccer in our country.

Professor Montoya, back at Palogrande

The fans had another emotional moment when the professor was present at the stadium Luis Fernando Montoyaa historic member of the club, champion of the Libertadores Cup.

The teacher, victim of an attack in 2004, returned to the stadium that is his home and received an ovation from the fans who consider him a legend.

However, the most special moment came when Once Caldas was already facing Alianza on matchday 13 of the league and the manager of the Manizales team, Hernán Darío Herrera, He asked Professor Montoya for advice.

The image of the teacher giving his concept to his colleague and friend, in the middle of the game, moved the fans, who miss seeing him again on the technical line.

In the end, Once Caldas won with a goal from Billy Arce. In addition, goalkeeper James AGuirre saved two penalties.

SPORTS

More sports news