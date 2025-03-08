03/08/2025



Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador and Campodónico (42)explorer, philanthropist and italo-ecative filmmaker, is the VI Marqués de Lisses since 2024, a distinction created by Felipe V in 1745 and rehabilitated by King Juan Carlos I in 1982. But that is not the only title he has been with him. Its lineage accumulates centuries of history. “I have a much older title, which is Italian, and comes from the year 990. It is the count of Lavagna, which the emperor delivered to Hugo Fieschi, one of my ancestors,” he explains. “That title has gone through two potatoes from my family: Innocent IV and Adriano V, in addition to several cardinals and princes of Italy.”

Luis Felipe has already assigned part of his noble inheritance to his children, who are 25, 3 and 1 year, including Count’s titles of Step and Marqués de Obertengi. «All those titles They are much older and more historically relevantalthough I carry that of Marqués de Lises ».

The recognition of the Marquesado de Lises was possible thanks to the historian Javier Gómez de Olea, who suggested claiming the titles that his family had stopped managing. «There were some titles that my father never claimed. Some were already prescribed and others in the hands of family branches that had requested them. But there was one that was available, that of Marqués de Lises, which I could get thanks to the Lord Francisco Alberto Ortiz de la Renta y Roca-Matteithat he was my distant relative, he had no children and decided to give him so that I would inherit it ».

Now, the businessman is in full litigation for Real Agrado County, a title created by King Carlos III in 1764. He assures that his motivation to claim so many Spanish titles is a debt with his grandmother. «On the maternal side, my grandmother took care that all titles were claimed. But on the paternal side it did not happen the same. It is a matter of historical memory», And it is that historical memory is going through its whole life.









Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador and Campodónico



Beatriz Garcia Avila





He affirms that his ancestors founded the country of Ecuador. «My great -great grandfather was the one who signed the Creation Act, which wrote the Constitution. It was the first country in South America to create ». But despite the importance of its legacy, it has always preferred to maintain a low profile for security reasons.

15,000 gold quintals

But family obsession remains the lost treasure of Atahualpa, a search that has marked four generations. The story goes back to when the Inca emperor offered Gold tons to Francisco Pizarro in exchange for his freedom, but the Spaniards executed him before the rescue arrived. «It was a lot of gold. The 15,000 soldiers of the Inca Empire carried a golden five. After the death of the emperor, the soldiers decided to hide the treasure and commit suicide so as not to be tortured ».

Since then, thousands of people have died trying. “I have dedicated the last 27 years, since my father took me for the first time to an expedition, to look for the treasure of Atahualpa,” he explains. «My family has generations looking for it. My father told me before he died that, if we find it, he must be used for the indigenous cultures of the Amazon, so that with those revenues they can defend his home, nature ».

The expeditions are extremely dangerous. «The area is very complicated, it is very mountainous, it is a cold jungle, full of fog. It is the high Amazon, there are 5500 m high peaks and others of 4000m. The jungle is dense and practically there is no oxygen ». All of that added to the density of the vegetation make a kilometer advance you can take seven days. “I tried to take my father by helicopter when I was older, but army pilots resigned because flying there is suicide.”

Today, with the help of NASA satellite technology and executives, they are on an area of ​​just one square kilometer. It is only necessary to cross the vegetation to discover what could be the most important archaeological finding in history. «My father’s intention was always clear: that the treasure is returned to those who belong. In order for nature to generate money and these cultures can have representation in the modern world, ”he replies enthusiastically.

ECUADOR HOUSE

Currently, he focuses his efforts on the Marqués de Lises Foundation, about to be officially presented, with the purpose of culturally reconciling Spain America and Iberian Spain. With his project Casa Ecuador, Luis Felipe intends to protect the identity of Latin America. “We represent the rights of nature, we negotiate with the States to include the Charter of Rights within its constitutions”. To do this, he hopes to open 12 locations in the most important economic capitals in the world and begin “the collection of signatures for an international political movement called Teo, for the Agenda of Nature.”

The relationship between nature and identity is key in your project. His organization has promoted “conscience cinema”, a series of five high -level production films, made with Hollywood figures, which show immersive experiences in natural paradises. «We were in the Oscar in 2019 with A cult film ‘A Son Of Man: the curse of the treasure of Atahualpa’who travels through the Yanganates, a very unknown territory of the planet where the greatest treasure in history is hidden after Tutankhamun: that of Atahualpa ».

Luis Felipe with his late father



The expedition, which he undertook with his eldest son after the death of his father – fallen just one week before starting filming – served as personal catharsis. “It was an adventure to reconnect with my son.” The film was proposed by Ecuador as candidate in the category of best non -English speech film at the Oscar ceremony.

Currently, he is filming in Galapagos with Guillermo Navarro, winner of the Oscar for the film ‘The labyrinth of the faun’, and prepare two other productions: ‘Ananaland’, which will be recorded between the Canary Islands and Ecuador, and ‘Eden’, shot in the Yasuni National Park, the most biodiverse region of the planet, a place that inspired James Cameron to create the movie ‘Avatar’.