The Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez, coach of Costa Rica, who fell hard against Spain -thrashed, 7-0, by the Luis Enrique’s team – in his first game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he told EFE on the eve of this Sunday’s matchup, that he expects “the best Japan, so as not to have excuses”, during the official FIFA press conference, which he emphasized that “no” they are dead”.

“I don’t want to consider that possibility as the most important thing. I don’t think Japan will be distracted by beating Germany,” replied the Costa Rica coach, when asked by Efe if, apart from the fact that they have had to recover psychologically from the severe defeat suffered against Spain, they could benefit from a hypothetical overconfidence of the ‘blue samurais’, who arrive very optimistic at the match -at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan- after starring in one of the surprises of the tournament on Wednesday, by defeating the four-time champion (1-2).

Suarez’s confidence

Luis Fernando Suárez will play his third World Cup as a coach, now in charge of Costa Rica. Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

“I’m hoping for the best Japan so I don’t have any excuse. I want to face an open team that plays well,” said the ‘La Sele’ coach. “We have to wait for the maximum from Japan and give the maximum of ourselves. I want them to play the best they know how and for us to give our best version, which has to be a very different version from the 7-0 against Spain”, Luis Fernando Suárez responded to Efe this Saturday, at the Qatar National Convention Center, that when asked if he expects a “rebirth” for his team, he was blunt.

“Rebirth? To be reborn you have to be dead. One is reborn if he died. But we are not dead,” said the Costa Rica coach hours before facing Japan in a match on the second day of group E of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“We face the commitment like everyone else, but this will be very complicated, after seeing Japan with the strength they played against Germany, against whom they won. You never want a result like against Spain, so the entire coaching staff had many meetings with the players, to assess what we did wrong and what we did well, which wasn’t much,” he said.

“Many things have to be corrected, but we have to take this as an incentive; it’s a possibility; because the only way to continue is to win. We are aware of the need and responsibility we have. And we are going for it “, said. “We are aware that we have to give a totally different response, so that things turn out in a completely different way than they did against Spain. I had faith and confidence against Spain. But it didn’t happen,” explained Luis Fernando Suárez, who He admitted the possibility of making a change in the lineup.

“The important thing about this group is that (in defense) they can play with a line of four or with a line of five. Possibilities always exist. The most likely thing is that there will be changes, but above all there has to be in the attitude, not just on the payroll”, commented the strategist, who indicated that he does not regret his approach on Wednesday.

“You don’t have to regret what you do; what you have to do is learn from things. But we are neither too good when we win, nor too bad when we lose,” explained the Colombian, who clings to his idea that there is than “think big”. “I still think that you have to think big. ‘You have to keep going’ is the message I have to give. Even if I’m not the one to reap the harvest later, but I can plant the seed,” he explained.

“Those who win, before winning they have lost. And they get up. After the second fall you can say ‘this is not for me’. It is difficult to say ‘I want to be champion’; it is easier to say ‘yes, we are wrong (when thinking big)’. What do I have to say, for example, to Brandon Aguilera, 20 years old? No, he can’t be world champion one day?”, he wondered.

“I don’t mind taking risks if I drop any seeds. Look, ten years ago, Honduras (which he coached) beat Canada 8-2; and today Canada is the best team in CONCACAF. Surely because they learned, right? “I can go back and I’ll go back, even if they criticize me. If you stay with that (in reference to not being able to try) it is that you are a loser”, Luis Fernando Suárez said this Saturday in Doha.

EFE

