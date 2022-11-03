They say that reality is stranger than fiction, even if that fiction is a political satire of Luis Estrada. A few hours before the premiere of Hurray Mexico!the latest film from the acclaimed Mexican director, the script has taken an unexpected turn and will no longer be seen in theaters across the country, at least not for the time being.

One day after its premiere, Estrada confirmed that he has bought the screening rights for his film from Netflix – the project’s financier – and is looking for new distributors for the film. According to the initial contract, the entertainment giant was going to take over the distribution of the film in national and international theaters from November 3, and then offer it in its catalog in more than 190 countries, starting on the 16th of that month. But the deal has blown up. “I bought those rights from them to have them exclusively and not to lose control of the film,” Luis Estrada tells EL PAÍS and assures that despite the last-minute changes, the film can be seen on the platform “once it is released in the cinemas that I get from Mexico and the world”, he emphasizes.

The news has been confirmed by Netflix, which ensures that after the commercial premiere of Hurray Mexico! The film can also be seen along with the rest of the director’s titles on the platform, although it has not yet specified when. “We are excited to work with the master Luis Estrada on his new film, however, in recent weeks the director and producer have expressed interest in implementing a distribution strategy other than the one agreed upon,” a company spokesperson told this newspaper. . “We want to honor that vision, so we have agreed to revert the rights to the film to him,” he adds.

The disagreements between the director and the company a few hours after the premiere are striking. Estrada emphasizes that during the recording there was always an “extraordinary relationship with Netflix” in which their criteria were respected at all times. In addition to director, he is also a screenwriter and producer of the film. After the shooting, he explains that one of his demands was always that Hurray Mexico! could be seen in commercial theaters, something that, he says, was not part of Netflix’s plans. “Originally there was an agreement that the film premiered in some select cinemas, since they could not be released in commercial cinemas because it was an immovable company policy, ”he explains.

However, the recent premiere of another long-awaited Mexican film in theaters across the country by the giant seems to have been the trigger for Estrada to hit the table. “As they say in Mexico: what is even is not chipotudo,” the filmmaker responds with the sarcasm that characterizes him. “I am a dinosaur of the cinema who continues to think that his films have to be seen collectively: in a dark room with a big screen and with people eating popcorn,” he points out and adds: “I am trying to defend my dignity because I believe in cinema”.

After eight years of silence and after the success of Herod’s Law (1999), Hell (2010) or the perfect dictatorship (2014), Estrada returns with his black humor to delve into political satire and confront Mexican society with its worst ghosts, in what he says is his “most ambitious” film.

Hurray Mexico! stars Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la Reguera, Damián Alcázar, Joaquín Cosío and Ana Martín, among other acting greats, and tells the story of Pancho, a man who receives an inheritance from his miner grandfather and the problems that break out in the family after hearing the news. “The film is a political bomb for what is happening in Mexico,” says the director. “It goes beyond what is Mexican because it is a compendium of all political incorrectness, of those that have become taboo subjects in our society. It is a microcosm in which we are all portrayed and where no one is saved: it deals with intolerance and polarization”, he assures. Estrada, the great provocateur, returns to the fray. Even before showing his movie in theaters.

