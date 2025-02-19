The PSG and Borussia Dortmund accompanied Real Madrid to the round of 16 and will be this Friday, at 12 noon, at the Nyon draw waiting to know their rival in the next round.

Those of Luis Enrique impressed by making a seven to Brest. The PSG is the coconut that threatens Barça, who already suffered it last season in the quarterfinals when he eliminated him winning in Montjuïc. There is a 50% chance that Blaugrana crossing with the Parisians. If they are not them, it will be Benfica, who faced the League and who won 4-5 in da Luz.

But not Dembélé

They marked Barcola, Kvarathskhelia, Vitinha, Doué, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Ramos and Mayulu

To the three goals of the first leg they joined another seven in the Park of the Princes. There were seven different scorers to proclaim their offensive power. And that did not mark Dembélé. Barcola opened the scoring and Kvarathskhelia made the second before the break. In the second half came the many of Vitinha, Doué, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Ramos and Mayulu. None repeated.

At the time of the game, the Asturian coach retired Fabián Ruiz, since the midfielder was warned of sanction, and thus secured the presence of the Spanish international in the first leg.

The finalist advances

Borussia Dortmund only tied against Sporting but enforced the 0-3 of the first leg to

In Dortmund, unlike Paris, the scoring did not move, which means that Borussia Dortmund enforced the 0-3 that carried Lisbon rent. And Sporting was still lucky because the Germans had a penalty but Guirassy, ​​the tournament Pichichi, did not succeed and stood out unable to celebrate what would have been their eleventh so much in this edition of the Champions League.