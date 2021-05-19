The national coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, had planned to unveil the list of players for the Eurocup on Thursday, May 27, but the call was brought forward this Wednesday to next Monday 24, from 12:00 hours, in the Ciudad del Fútbol from Las Rozas. The Asturian coach will therefore announce the players who will defend Spain in the championship one day after the final of the Europa League that will be played by Villarreal and Manchester United in Gdnask (Poland), with Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and David de Gea between players considered fixed.

The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) has decided to anticipate the call to adjust the weekly agenda of its president and allow Luis Rubiales to be present on Monday at the event to be held in the Luis Aragonés Room. It will be then only one day after the end of the League (with the inconsequential matches Granada-Getafe and Sevilla-Alavés) when Luis Enrique will make public the names of those selected and two before the dispute for the second continental title.

Luis Enrique wanted to wait, not only for the end of the league championship, but also for the resolution of the Europa League for the participation of Villarreal and United, when there are three players involved with a guaranteed place for the Eurocup that will be played between 11 June and July 11. Gerard Moreno, now second top scorer in the League, only surpassed by Leo Messi, will be one of the forwards, along with, predictably, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal. Pau Torres will be one of the chosen centrals, and De Gea the second goalkeeper, substitute for Unai Simón in the national team.