The defeat before Japan in the last match of the group stage in Qatar was a jug of cold water for the members of The Red. The Spanish team narrowly missed the round of 16, and did so as second in the group.
Now, they will face the first of the Group Fa surprising Morocco that a great tournament has come to fruition up to now, having played a rather complicated group, made up of Canada and the runner-up and the third of Russia 2018, Croatia Y Belgiumrespectively.
Although there are assured positions such as those of the goalkeeper (unai simon), the national coach of Spain, Luis Enriquehe has to resolve a series of doubts that are on his mind after the defeat against Los Samurais Azules.
the right side
The first of the concerns of the Gijón player is who to start in the right-back position. Until now Daniel Carvajal Y César Azpilicueta They have had the same number of minutes, although the game of La Roja with that of Chelsea F.C. seems more organized.
left side
Another of Luis Enrique’s doubts. During the group stage, Jordi Alba Y Alejandro Balde they have taken turns in the position of left back. Although the very young Balde is leaving a good feeling, the mistake in control that he made after Unai Simón’s risky pass was the first goal for the Japanese. This, added to Alba’s versatility and managerial ability, suggests that the veteran will start as a starter against Morocco.
midfield
So far the Asturian coach has not rotated the midfield, in which the blaugranas Gavi, Pedro Y Busquets They have been the undisputed headlines. However, after the last puncture, the coach could be considering diversifying the Spanish second line a bit, keeping the culé midfield as starters but perhaps adding a fourth midfielder.
Ownership of one of the central
With Rodri as a starter, the doubt for the duel against Los Leones del Atlas is that of the other center-back, although it seems that Aymeric Laporte he will return to the ownership he had enjoyed until the match with Japan, in which his replacement paul torres It didn’t quite measure up.
Front
One of Luis Enrique’s biggest puzzles. Although it has a large number of troops (Daniel Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, alvaro morata, Ansu Fati, Nico Williams), the selector still has to find the most effective combination. It is possible that we will see an initial trident made up of Ferrán Torres, Asensio and the indisputable Dani Olmo, with the possible later entry of players like the always effective Álvaro Morata.
