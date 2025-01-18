More than five years have passed since the death of Xana Martínez, Luis Enrique’s little daughter, who lost her life at the age of 9 due to osteosarcoma, and since then the PSG coach He has never missed the opportunity to remember her. This has been the case again in the run-up to this Saturday’s duel between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens.

The little girl would have turned 15 last November, and on the occasion of her birthday, a journalist wanted to ask the Asturian where he gets his strength and motivation for football. “It’s much easier than it seems. I have an incredible memory, because My daughter really liked parties, and I’m sure that where she is she still has parties.“, recalled the former Spanish coach.

Luis Enrique also shared a memory with his daughter: “I remember an incredible photo I had with her, in the Champions League final in Berlin, after winning the Champions League, nailing an FC Barcelona flag on the field. I have the wish to be able to do the same with Paris Saint-Germain, My daughter will not be there physically, but she will be there spiritually and that is very important to me.“.

The coach of the Parisian team also left a very important life lesson: “I have the motivation to continue forward with what life gives me through sharing it with my family. “We all like beautiful and happy things, but something very important is also part of life, which is knowing how to overcome misfortunes and the things we don’t like.”

The former Spain coach will sit on the bench at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium this Saturday to lead PSG on their visit to Lens, on the eighteenth matchday of a Ligue 1 that leads with solvency, with 43 points and seven ahead compared to the second classified, Olympique de Marseille.