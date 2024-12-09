We all know the most controversial side of Luis Enrique, always with open fronts, but few knew of the PSG coach’s ‘fight’ against the consumption of milk, a product that he calls a ‘rat killer’ in one of the episodes of the Movistar+ documentary Luis Enrique, you have no fucking idea.

Since when does an animal drink milk after being weaned…?”is the question posed by the leader of the PSG locker room in a fragment of the documentary filmed at his home before giving his forceful answer: “We don’t drink milk in my house,” he says.

“I have this for the guests,” he adds as he takes out a small jar from the pantry and shows it. Then he takes another bottle out of the refrigerator that irritates him: “oatmeal with almonds… this is another piece of shit on a stick. The coffee is drunk alone”he protests.

Finally, he appears preparing a coffee with milk, to which he adds his detested product: “oh, I’ll put rat poison in there,” he says while adding milk to the black coffee.

“Cappuccino from Rome, cazzo“he exclaims in a boast of the level of Italian acquired during his years in the team in the Italian capital when he finishes the coffee and his criticism of the milk. A video fragment in the purest Luis Enrique style.