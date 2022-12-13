The ex coach speaks between experience at the World Cup and the future.

The former coach of the Spain Louis Enrique spoke during a live broadcast Twitch of the experience at the World Cup but also of his sensations for the future which could see him again at the helm of a team, even if this time it would be a club.

On the exit from the Qatar tournament: “The criticisms? I always tell the players that they have to appreciate that those who criticize them admire them. They decide to let off steam behind a screen. That person admires you, but doesn’t know the damage he’s doing to you,” he said explained Louis Enrique.

“The possible final? I don’t want to repeat France-Croatia. It would be nice if Morocco won. I feel we missed a very good opportunity because the group was very good. I look at the semi-finalists and I don’t see anything better than us. I feel very bad for the players. From day one we tried to convince the players that there was a real possibility of a final victory. In the first phase we were at a good level. Against Morocco it was difficult for us to score. I am responsible.” See also Inter, survey on the accounts: 90 million in capital gains are targeted. The club: "Always in good standing"

As for his future, Louis Enrique opens to returning to the helm of a club: “I want to coach, I want to join a club and be able to develop with greater finesse and precision what I have not been able to do in the national team”.

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 08:24)

