The national coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, will make public the list of players who will play the World Cup in Qatar with Spain next Friday, November 11. The announcement will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Luis Aragonés Hall of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. The Asturian coach will attend to the media once he announces the summoned footballers.

Luis Enrique will be able to mention up to a maximum of 26 footballers who will be concentrated from Monday, November 14 in Las Rozas. However, it is not certain that the coach will occupy all these places, since in the last European Championship he had the opportunity to name 26 footballers and took 24.

Before the official premiere, the Spanish team will play a friendly international match against Jordan in the city of Amman, capital of that country, on Thursday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Already in Qatar, Spain’s debut in the World Cup will take place against the Costa Rican team on Wednesday, November 23 at 5:00 p.m. at the Al Thumama Stadium (located in Doha). The other two group stage matches will be played on November 27 against Germany at 8:00 p.m. at the Al Khor Stadium (in the city of Jor) and on December 1 at 8:00 p.m. against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. (again in Doha).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.