In case a Real Madrid-Seville did not have enough incentives in itself, the presence in the stands of Valdebebas de Luis Enrique will serve as spur in order to selectable of both teams with a view to drawing up the list of players who will attend the Eurocup.

However, the Asturian coach will have to to focus, mainly, in Sevilla. If already in his last call the only Real Madrid player who appeared was Sergio Ramos, the last-minute injury to the camero, coupled with the down from Carvajal makes it possible to only focus on players on the local side less common in their lists, as may be the case with Nacho, which is having a great season. One of the reasons will be to talk to the Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to know first-hand the injury suffered and that it has deprived him of facing his former team. The same happens with Lucas Vazquez, although Curtis’s has much fewer options to be present on the Asturian coach’s list.

In the SevilleOn the other hand, Luis Enrique does have a lot more to do with it. Mainly to Jesus Navas, whose presence at the next Eurocup has become almost an obsession for the sevillista world champion. At 35 years old, the one from Los Palacios also has the motivation that the National Team will play its matches in the first phase in the Andalusian capital. You are not the only one with options, since Joan Jordan He has also been knocking on the doors of the national team for a long time and does not lose hope of being cited for the first time.