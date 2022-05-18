The national soccer team, Luis Enrique Martínez, will give this next Monday, May 23, the list of summoned for the four games in June of the group stage of the League of Nations, as indicated on Wednesday by the national team.

One day after LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 concludes, the Asturian coach will announce those chosen for the marathon of matches that the ‘Roja’ will have in the space of eleven days, between June 2 and 10, two at home and two away.

Spain will begin its journey in a competition in which it is the current runner-up on Thursday 2 at the Benito Villamarín in Seville against Portugal, and later he will travel to Prague to play against the Czech Republic on Sunday 5.

The three-time European champion will play her third game of the League of Nations also away from home, against Switzerland in Geneva on Thursday June 9, Y will close this first part at La Rosaleda in Malaga on Sunday 12 against the Czech team. The concentration for the dispute of these four matches will begin on Monday, May 30 at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas from 1:30 p.m.

Luis Enrique will provide the squad list as usual through the national team’s official media starting at 11:45 a.m. and it will be from 12:30 p.m. when he appears before the media at the Ciudad del Fútbol.