Despite his usual slyness in the previous one,

Luis Enrique knew he was risking it. Before Slovakia in La Cartuja and with an ear on the news that arrived from Saint Petersburg. Sweden’s early goal relieved. The penalty missed by Morata then exacerbated the condition. Dubravka’s gift aroused jubilation. Laporte’s goal unleashed euphoria. Sarabia’s target stirred the calm. The heel of Ferran Torres caused delirium. With Kucka’s own goal, laughter emerged. Lewandowski’s cannonade consummated full happiness.

Claesson’s claw tempered her. An emotional roller coaster. Nothing new under the sun. The heatwave, by the way, was pressing hard. More was missing. It was Seville. The Asturian sweated the polo from the side. Indications, applause, counterclaims, celebrations … Giving one hundred percent. Once the trance was over, the La Roja helmsman exuded confidence.

“In the previous one it said that the cava was about to be uncorked, because today it has been uncorked”he proclaimed.

He acknowledged that he had a bad time at first. But from suffering he turned to joy as the goals cascaded down. «The first 15 minutes I did not enter, but how could I not be happy.

The players and their families have been very happy and those of us who make up the federation and the staff have too«, Said the man from Gijón, backed by several of his closest people in the stands of La Cartuja. «Sharing it with yours is the most beautiful thing. We have a very powerful staff and the atmosphere is very good ».

He put in value the resilience of the dressing room to surf the raging waves that he has had to face since days before the tournament began.

“The group has shown that it is prepared to overcome difficulties”stressed the Spanish coach, who emphasized that they had “complained about almost nothing, except the field.” “Although the concentration has had negative components, we have not superimposed”, he stressed.

The technician attended the Mediaset microphones with a ‘Naranjito’ t-shirt in a vindictive way after days in which criticism rained down on him. The toll of the position he holds in a country that moves from hell to heaven in one breath.

“This has given us a big boost of energy and we are looking forward to Monday”, asserted Luis Enrique, who minutes after receiving a new accolade from the president of the Federation, abounded on Tuesday’s line. “I am closer to renewing, although I have a contract until the World Cup,” he recalled.

He even had time to respond to Rafael Van der Vaart, the former Dutch footballer who appears on Iniesta’s poster in Johannesburg. “It is part of the profession. Some criticism falls due to its weight, like that of this man. Croatia will not be very happy, which does not mean that it cannot paint our faces. Of course, he did not want to throw the bells to the flight or get too much chest. «

Flattery weakens. Sure there are things to improve. Now is when you have to say that things have been done wrong, “he concluded.