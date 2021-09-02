RC Madrid Thursday, 2 September 2021, 23:19

«This already seemed to go wrong, because the game started very well, with an attitude, which was never lacking, but after three seconds a mistake was made, not by Carlos Soler, but collectively, and after the tie was what envisioned. I have to watch the game again, because a lot of negative things have happened, “lamented Luis Enrique, very angry after the defeat. “There are individual errors that must be corrected,” he launched.

“We have lost countless duels, in the offensive and midfield, and if you lose them against a team that has its virtues and loves to play counter attack, you pay for it. We have not been able to counteract it », admitted the Asturian coach. “Against rivals like this, who have quality at the top, with Isak and Kolusevski, we have paid,” added Luis Enrique, for whom the Spanish team “created chances, but it is difficult with the number of players in the rival area.”

“We have lost many duels and they have generated many more transitions,” reiterated Luis Enrique, for whom “it has not been a bad match for Spain in many aspects of the game, such as ambition.” “Against Greece we tied with a penalty that was a joke and now we are on the wire,” he acknowledged.

Among the players, the statements of César Azpilicueta stood out. “We have not been able to control the game. We have not been able to stop their transitions and we have suffered ”, acknowledged the Navarrese defender, who made an accurate analysis of the defeat of Spain in Sweden. “We have not been at our best level,” acknowledged the European champion with Chelsea, for whom “now we have to think about improving and recovering well.”

“Now we have to be more united than ever, because we have no margin for error,” added Azpilicueta, for whom “after this negative result it is very difficult to come out reinforcing and think positively”, although it does not occur to him, just as than the rest of the internationals, stay out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The author of the only goal for Spain, in his debut with the senior team, Carlos Soler, did not hide and acknowledged that he made a mistake in the goal of the Sweden draw.