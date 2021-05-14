Just a month after the Spanish team debuted in the first phase of the Eurocup against Sweden, on June 14 at La Cartuja in Seville, Luis Enrique sent a message of optimism to the fans through a video published on the channels Officials of the Spanish Football Federation. The Asturian coach acknowledged that La Roja is a team that is still very young and growing, but that it is capable of being the European champion and, above all, the players are aware of this.

“Because of his mentality and what he does, I’m even surprised. I did not expect to be at this level. Players that we did not expect have appeared, very young, and we continue to have a very high potential to grow », explained the Spanish coach, very positive in his analysis but also realistic. “I have never wanted to copy the role of favorites and I am not afraid to face the challenge, but we must value this team in its proper measure,” he added.

In his opinion, Spain comes to the Eurocup with a team “young, hungry and eager to grow, who play well and defend well.” “I do not know how far we will go but we will be an uncomfortable and complicated rival,” he says. “We continue to be a powerful brand in the world of football. We want to imitate those who were unique and the players are aware that we can be champions, of course we can. With an upward line of performance and the level of confidence we can opt for anything, without any doubt, “said Luis Enrique.

«We had a group with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia that is going to have its difficulties. We are favorites but we have to prove it and confirm it with the results, “the coach from Gijón underlined about the first phase of the great continental tournament. “We know the Swedes very well and now they have the important reinforcement of Ibrahimovic,” he pointed out about the first opponent on June 14.

“The Poles have been changing the system and have players of a high individual level that we all know,” he remarked on the second lucky rival, whom Spain will face on June 19. “Most teams change their system when they play against us, as Kosovo and Greece did in the last games, because they understand that they are inferior and give us the ball,” he warned about what awaits his team against these theoretically inferior opponents ” .

It also ruled on the change of venue. “I would have loved to play in Bilbao, like everyone else, but once it was unfeasible due to the medical conditions that were imposed and could not be met, it is important to have been able to maintain a venue”, Luis Enrique analyzed. That said, he appreciated what it means to act in the capital of Seville. “In Seville, the city in which I have participated the most with the national team at home, we will be backed and supported by the mythical player number 12,” he said. “I really want to play with the public again. In Ukraine and Georgia we already had it against and it motivates, because in favor it is going to be the repera, “he ventured.

He said he was happy that the team chose to focus on the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas because “it’s our home and we have everything we need to stay focused for many days, hopefully until the last. Madrid is the center and from there we can go without problems to all the places to play the games ». Having done the analysis one month from now, the next step is to offer the list of 26 summoned at a future date but not yet defined.