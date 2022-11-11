Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, pointed to the fifa as responsible for disputing a World Cup in Qatar “despite all the controversies” and wished that “the quality of life improves” thanks to the arrival of an event the size of a World Cup.

“In no way is it a problem for me,” Luis Enrique replied when asked about Qatar 2022.

“It’s a World Cup, the most important event in football and Fifa decided years ago, despite all the controversies that were known to be generated, that it be played there,” said Luis Enrique.

He meant it?

The DT was euphoric after giving the list of 26 chosen to play the World Cup in Qatar, convinced of the possibilities Spain and showing maximum motivation by stating that he is “the best coach on the face of the earth”.

Protests by Colombian players on a key date of the tournament "There is no better coach than me in the history of world football."

“Luis Enrique as a person is delighted, with energy, with a lot of desire to experience this in a different way. I remember my coaches and I see it differently now. With all the sticks that they give us out there, I will not hesitate, I am the best coach on the face of the earth, the criticism will come. I have no doubt, there is no better coach than me in the history of world football. It’s not true, but I believe it,” he said at a press conference.

Convinced of the idea that he has instilled in the Spanish team, Luis Enrique does not shy away from the role of leader.

“I have had the fortune to train the best in the world at clubs at a time and I accepted the role of leading so that everything works”, he specified.

“Depending on the role of the team, I have had the same objective, that everything flows and I achieve the results. Here as a coach I can choose the players who best interpret the footballing idea we have. My task is to coordinate everyone to have the same idea in attack and defense, enhance their virtues so that they can perform in a very short space”, he defended.

“How can I have any doubts? There is no better coach than me…”. 😎🔥 Luis Enrique spoke about the losses of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué and the surprising inclusion of Ansu Fati at the last minute. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/f6KQGoP895 – foxdeportes.eth (@FOXDeportes) November 11, 2022

EFE