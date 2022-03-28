Luis Enrique is aware that football is increasingly restricted, but what continues to prevail in his considerations when preparing the calls for the Spanish team is quality. This is how he defended it when he was asked, at the press conference prior to the friendly that Spain will play against Iceland in the Riazor, about the interview granted by Cesc to the newspaper ‘Marca’ in which the current Monaco footballer and member of the younger generation success of La Roja points out that this sport has become robotic. «It is an analysis that he does. Let him say which teams are like that, ours is not like that. The players are athletes, but talented athletes. Here we do not care about age or physique. If we had that idea, Pedri wouldn’t play with us for a single second, nor would he warm up. The first thing we look for is talent, accompanied by physique, training and conditions », he emphasized.

Luis Enrique was questioned about his future, after the British press placed him in the orbit of Manchester United. As he did days ago in Barcelona, ​​he assured his presence in Qatar, but left up in the air what will happen beyond the World Cup. «In Qatar I will be with Spain and what may come we will see. It is impossible that there is another position that I want more than to represent my country in the World Cup in Qatar », proclaimed the coach, who does not feel more valued now than in the past. “No, I’m like always. I am happy where I am. I am where I want to be », he added.

He praised Pedri, erected as helmsman of La Roja when barely a year has passed since his debut with the national team. «The first time I saw Pedri was, thanks to the applications that we coaches have, with Las Palmas. Already at that age and with that category we saw that it was something special. What has to improve? Everything. He is going to improve everything because he has the right mentality and is surrounded by a great family with very important values ​​to assimilate this. The sporting level must be accompanied by a personal level and I know that he has it. He is going to grow, he will make mistakes and you have to accept them. It is a real pleasure to have players with that sporting and human level », he valued.

“I feel responsible for charging those players little”



He referred to the duel with Albania. «Positionally, the first part was not so bad and in the second there was a clear improvement. In the first part it is difficult to beat the rivals because the people are fresh. In the second, the game leaned more towards our side against a rival with a high physical level and very good defensive concepts », he stated.

He explained that against Iceland he will introduce many variants with respect to the eleven that jumped three days ago at the RCDE Stadium with the aim of oxygenating his footballers and ruled out that he will give minutes to Arnau Tenas, the Barça B goalkeeper whom he recruited from the sub- 21 to replace the last minute loss of Robert Sánchez. «Arnau Tenas is not going to make his debut. We have brought a third goalkeeper hoping that nothing important will happen, but because of a Robert Sánchez issue. In this concentration what I have in mind is not to overload the players with minutes. I feel responsible for charging these players little and I will try to distribute the minutes », he stressed.

Finally, he left the jocular note of the afternoon when he was asked if Luis Enrique, who was a footballer for Sporting, Real Madrid and Barça, would now be in the national team. “No. I have seen videos and there can be no more slowness there. I thought I had a round trip and when I see the games I say: ‘my mother, if I’m standing all day’. He would not be in the selection. If I were in First I would already be the host ».