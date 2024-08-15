On the eve of Paris Saint-Germain’s first game of the season, Luis Enrique attended a press conference to answer questions from journalists ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign for the Parisians. A question about Kylian Mbappé was very poorly received by the Spanish coach.
Paris Saint-Germain travel to Le Havre on Friday to kick off their 2024/25 season. This opening day of Ligue 1 at the Stade Océane will be the first of 34 matches at the end of which PSG will try to win their fourth consecutive French championship title.
Luis Enrique attended a press conference on Thursday to answer various questions from journalists about his team.
Asked by a Spanish journalist about the absence of Kylian Mbappé in the dressing room of the capital club, Luis Enrique did not hesitate to express his discontent. “How boring these Spaniards are. I didn’t think anyone would talk to me about Kylian yet. I haven’t had any problems with Kylian, I wish him and his brother Ethan the best. But I also hope Madrid lose against us.”replied the man from Gijón, who unfortunately will surely have to face other questions about his former number 7 throughout the season.
If Paris Saint-Germain is, on paper, the big favourite for this first round of the championship against Le Havre, there is no doubt that Luis Enrique will not take this encounter seriously. The competition is starting and despite some difficult results away from home – Le Havre was one of the games where we suffered on Friday – we will encounter the same difficulties away from a very motivated opponent. “We are in a very difficult position,” declared the former Barça coach during the press conference. The Parisians had indeed suffered at the Stade Océane last season (0-2), being reduced to 10 after just ten minutes of play. In April, Le Havre beat the French champions (3-3).
