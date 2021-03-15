Football The La Palma goalkeeper enters the Spanish list for the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup Robert Sánchez, in a match with Brighton. / Reuters

The Cartagena goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been the great novelty in the call offered this Monday by Luis Enrique. The goalkeeper of the Cartagena de La Palma deputation returns to make history and enters the list of qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Incidentally, the national coach winks. He plays in modest English Brighton and he had already been tempted by the English federation.

Sánchez is 23 years old and was a perfect stranger until this season. He started playing at the soccer school in Santa Ana, after went through Cartagena FC from the Gómez Meseguer sports city, he spent a year in the Real Murcia youth team and then returned to Cartagena to play at the Ciudad Jardín. At the age of 15 he was signed in the youth of Levante. Has been in England since the age of 16. Without making noise, this season he made his debut in the top flight of English football, he is the great sensation of the Premier League and he has surprised everyone.

The call-up with Spain is a giant step not only for Robert Sánchez, but for regional football in general and for Cartagena in particular. The goalkeeper Juanmi was until now the only absolute international Cartagena with Spain. The last Murcian to wear ‘La Roja’ was the Muleño Javi García, in 2012. The most illustrious and remembered were José Antonio Camacho and the totanero Chendo.