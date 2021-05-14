The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, has ensured that the players are “aware” that they can be champions of the next European Championship if they are “at the level” that they are “supposed”, in addition to recognizing that he is not “afraid” of assuming the role of favorite for the continental event, in which he will have “a young team that wants to grow and is hungry.” “We continue to be a powerful brand in the world of football. What are we trying to do? Recover and imitate those who were unique at the time and who achieved something that we had never achieved, from a position in which the players are aware that we can be champions. If we are at the level that we are supposed to or we can overcome, we can opt for everything, “he said in an interview to ‘sefutbol.com’.

In addition, he was delighted with the group of footballers he has had during the qualifying phase for the continental tournament. “Regarding what the team does, the mentality it has and what I want my team to look like, I would say that I am even surprised. We hope to be at this level,” he stressed. “Young people have appeared that we did not expect. We continue to have a great potential to grow. I do not know what will happen, I have never wanted to ignore the role that we have as favorites, although not because of what we have, but because of what the previous ones have done. I’m not afraid to face that challenge, “he added.” We have a young team, who want to grow, who are hungry. Play football well and defend well. I don’t know where we are going to get, if we are going to reach the final, if we are going to stay in the ‘semis’, in the quarterfinals, in the group stage … but I do know that we will be a very difficult opponent, very uncomfortable, “he explained.

Spain will face Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in Group E and will play all their group stage matches at La Cartuja in Seville. “We are favorites in the group and we have to confirm that favoritism with results,” he said. “I would have loved if Bilbao had been the venue, like everyone else, but once it was unfeasible due to the medical conditions that were imposed and could not be met, to be able to maintain the headquarters in the country and let it be Seville, the city in which I have participated the most as a player in the national team and that is a place with hot and which may be player number 12, it is very positive“He analyzed about the change of venue. Regarding Sweden, he assured that they are a rival they know” very well “.” We played in the previous phase against them to qualify for Europe; It is a selection that now has the reinforcement of an important player like Ibrahimovic, they usually play 4-4-2, we know what kind of game they usually do. They know us well too“, he affirmed. As for Poland, the Asturian coach pointed out that it is” a team that has been changing the system, but that against strong rivals they usually play with five defenders.

“The individual level of the players in Poland is high, with some leading players that we all already know“He explained.” Most teams, when they play against us, change. We could see it in the last game against Kosovo, against Greece … They understand that they are inferior and they usually give us the ball and from there another game against another rival begins, “he continued. The Spanish coach confessed that they have” a lot of desire to come back. to play with the public “.”In Ukraine and Georgia we are already playing against the public. Hearing the public, even if it was against, the truth is that it motivates, in favor it has to be the repera“He joked. Finally, Luis Enrique appreciated the decision to put the headquarters in the Ciudad del Fútbol.”We are going to have to be exposed to an even stiffer bubble than the previous one. In the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas we are very well, we have everything we need to be able to stay focused for many days. We are happy, it is our home, and we hope to be there until the last day, “he concluded.