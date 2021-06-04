The goal was missed in the rehearsal against the current European champion and one of the maximum favorites for the Eurocup that begins in just a few days throughout the Old Continent, but not for that Luis Enrique ended up unsatisfied by the work of Morata, Spain’s benchmark forward against the Portuguese. On the contrary, the Spanish coach showed his face for Madrid’s ‘9’ despite his lack of aim and the chants against the Juventus footballer from the Metropolitan stands.

«The lack of a goal does not worry me, it occupies me as a coach. The last action in which Morata, after killing himself the whole game and being a constant nuisance for the Portuguese players, is capable of making a 40-meter run, fooling the goalkeeper and finishing, I think it is to kill himself to applaud, but I must be the one who knows the least about football », ironized the Asturian coach about the criticism from the fans to the Spanish tip.

It’s the same as always. If you score six goals, nobody asks, when you don’t score … My job is to generate confidence and for the players to give their best version. I don’t get angry when my players miss chances because the ones most interested in scoring are them, but there is a rival in front of them, “he added in relation to goal question.

He also came out in defense of Unai Simon, another of those that generate debate, in his case in the context of the eternal doubt about the goal, fixed from the departure of Casillas. «Unai has been well beyond some mistake. It’s true that goalkeepers’ mistakes create complications, but what I like about him is his personality. An error will not condition him to continue playing, “he said about the Athletic goalkeeper, a choice for the goal that was not his initial idea for the game against Portugal. «The intention was to make his debut Robert (Sánchez) but there has been a physical problem, fatigue more than anything, and we have decided not to play, “he added in relation to his initial approach.

«Without having many clear chances we have made opportunities to have won the game. After two games against Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal, Spain has not lost any of those games and has shown its face in all of them. Then each one can decide if they are excited or not but I am optimistic », recalled Luis Enrique about the earned merits in his second stage as coach, despite the general climate of doubt about his team.

“In the first 60 minutes We managed to almost completely annul the current European and Nations League champion. In the last half hour, a lot of refreshment players come in, it was very hot and the rhythm has slowed down, ”he then acknowledged about the development of the match.

“I don’t care,” Luis Enrique answered bluntly when asked about the whistles from the stands when his name was announced over the public address system before the game. «It is something that neither goes nor comes to me. It doesn’t affect me in the least because I don’t touch the ball the whole game and I’m not going to make any mistakes. Yes it bothers me that it is done with my players. Clearly, “he added about the criticism of the fans, despite the locality.