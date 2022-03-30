A friendly match for Iceland and very professional for Spain closed the week of Selection, before in two frantic months the competitions between clubs are decided. Iceland did not have the elephant skin of Albanian, who resisted defeat with all his soul. Spain squeezed to win in Cornella. On Riazor everything was easy and fluid. It was a fun team. The National Team plays well, it is becoming firmer, it gives the impression of a compact, growing group, convinced of qualities that were under suspicion a year ago. In this landscape, one character is accentuated more than any other: Luis Enrique.

In July, Spain reached the semi-finals of the European Championship and was eliminated in the semi-final penalty shootout, after an exhibition against Italy, who days later won the tournament. A team will go to world. The other one doesn’t. Some of the young people who participated in that meeting packed their bags, traveled to tokyo and traveled the two weeks of Olympic Games until reaching the final. They lost in extra time against Brazil, which is always a reference in football. Two months later, in October, Spain played in Milan the semi-final and final of the Nations League. He again disarmed Italy in the game and this time also in the result. Gavia 17-year-old boy, with less than 200 minutes in First division, was a starter and proclaimed that the National Team was not big for him. On the contrary, he fit her like a glove. The National Team recovered all its prestige in the last three competitions. defeat with France in the final of the Nations League will be remembered more for the controversial goal of Mbappe than by the performance of France. Spain performed better and with more style than the world champions.

However, the most important subject remained to be overcome. Two initial stumbles with Greece and Sweden had placed Spain in a more than delicate situation in the qualifying phase of the world of qatar. Not even the second place, which allowed them to participate in the playoffs, was assured. Those early inconveniences raised the heat of the debate around Luis Enrique, his decisions and the quality of the team. Negativity festered everywhere.

Morata scored two goals against Iceland at Riazor.

If Luis Enrique and his players have shown anything, it is the ability to remain firm and confident in a tense, mistrustful, bellicose environment in some cases. The trajectory of the National Team in the last year and a half does not conform to the typical case of a team favored by the tailwind and the enthusiasm of the fans and journalism. The opposite has happened. Step by step, inch by inch, the team has gained general appreciation to a point unknown in many years, perhaps since the European Championship from 2012. The desired communion has returned: Spain fulfills in the field and generates empathy around him. It is a team that deserves general praise.

The National Team successfully closed the qualifying phase of the World Cup. He passed the tough test that Italy did not pass and that has cost Italy a cold sweat. Portugal. Without anxiety, Spain has played two games in recent days. All those summoned have participated, two different alignments -except bruise, none of the starters were against Albania – and a remarkable performance. He can play anyone and work well in a compact team, without egos, without commercial stars, but outlined with a lot of work and a good eye by Luis Enrique. There are representatives of all generations: people who disputed the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 and footballers who shone then in the youth categories and did not meet expectations afterwards, in addition to a handful of youngsters who are not weighed down by the bad experience of the last two World Cups and the Euro 2016.

The mix seems adequate. Nobody feels captain general, an authority that now clearly corresponds to Luis Enrique. On his shoulders fell the overwhelming weight of a team that had disappointed in every tournament, after living the most brilliant of times. This Selection is 100% your work. After so long, Spain transmits a special vibration again.