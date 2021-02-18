They were very young, 15-year-old teenagers, when Bellerín Y Grimaldo, both born in 1995, parted ways. They were both great promises to be they distributed the band right (Bellerín) and left (Grimaldo) in the lower categories of The farmhouse, in which they coincided from 2008 to 2011, at which time the now right-back of the Arsenal he packed his bags to continue his training in London.

The two sides took different paths but they continued to coincide in the lower categories of the National Team, where they reached the top being headlines in the European Under-21 of 2017, in a golden generation of Spanish football that was a finalist in the tournament and in which there were players like Asensio, Ceballos and Rodri.

Tonight at the stadium Rome olympic, neutral venue to host the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 between Arsenal Y Benfica, who were the two wingers with the most projection of Spanish football just a few years ago, they will meet in a direct duel andn which each one will measure the other with the desire to get their best level: the Selection is at stake. Bellerín, who after an injury and a couple of somewhat irregular years, is recovering his best version, has this season one goal and four assists in 25 games. Grimaldo, who also had a slight slump last season, is also returning to what he was: two goals and four passes in the same number of games.

The good level shown by Bellerín caused that Luis Enrique called him for the National Team last November, when he started in the match against Holland. The continuous injuries of Carvajal can definitely open the doors of the Absolute looking to the next Eurocup. By contrast, Grimaldo has never debuted with The Red, but it is known that the coach has had his squabbles with Jordi Alba, hence Gaya He seems to be the only left-back with the assured position and Benfica’s will fight to the end to fill that gap. We will see who wins the meeting.