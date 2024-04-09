This week the Champions League returns. PSG and FC Barcelona will meet in the quarterfinals in what is undoubtedly one of the most exciting ties due to the precedents between both teams.
Before the match, Luis Enrique appeared at a press conference and defended his contribution to the style of FC Barcelona, a club he coached for three seasons, and at the same time sent a message to Xavi Hernández.
The “Barça style”
“Without a doubt I am the maximum representative of the Barça style. You can see the statistics of possession, high pressing, number of goals and titles. I know there are some people who will not agree, but the data is there “said the Asturian coach.
“I don't know Xavi as a coach, I know the teammate and the player, but he is only a coach as an amateur. I know the club and its players very well, but this doesn't have to be an advantage or a handicap,” added Luis Enrique.
Reunion with Barcelona
For the PSG coach, this is undoubtedly a very special match due to his past at the Barça club: “It is a different match for me. But I faced Sporting and scored goals against them. I'm professional. I have a relationship of total love with Barça and I am proud, but I am a professional and I owe it to the club that trusted me. “I'm really looking forward to this tie.”
Kylian Mbappé
The big name of the tie is Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman arrives in excellent form and the last time he faced Barcelona he scored four goals in the tie. Although Luis Enrique was asked about the Frenchman, the coach did not want to give a clear answer: “You ask me about an individual case and I will pass it on to a collective one. I think we are in the best moment of the season. Great moment physically, mentally and the tie comes at the best time for us,” concluded Luis Enrique.
