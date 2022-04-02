We already know the groups for the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and many agree that the group of Spain is the one of death. At the end of the event, Luis Enrique, coach of La Roja, was interviewed to show his impressions after knowing the future rivals of Spain.
Let’s remember that Luis Enrique’s team has been drawn by Germany, Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand, a group in which Spain is the favourite, but which can be complicated by a defeat.
Luis Enrique made it clear that the game against Germany would be difficult, but they should not be worried. In the words of the coach: “We know Germany well, and they know us. It will be a nice challenge.” Luis Enrique was calm, and although he admitted that it would not be easy, he said that they would wage war against everyone.
He also talked about the importance of winning the first game in a World Cup group stage, which gives you confidence to face the rest of the games. In this case, Spain will have to play Costa Rica or New Zealand, depending on who finally qualifies. Spain is the fourth favorite to win the World Cup according to bookmakers, so you must have respect for the rest of the teams, but they are also fearsome.
