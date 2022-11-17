protagonist, as always. Luis Enrique and his relationship with the press could have been a love-hate story that the Disney production company itself could have filmed. And it is that it is normal that they do not get along, because the Asturian is a square man. Very much of his ideas. And yes, what sets him apart from other coaches in the world, is that he is a coach with a double personality.
There is the Luis Enrique ”of the press conferences”, who is a character loved and hated in equal parts among soccer fans and a toothache for journalists. He capable of not wanting to answer any of the two questions that you ask him why not. And then there is the coach Luis Enrique. The one who managed to win a treble with FC Barcelona and who today leads the Spanish team on the best possible path, I refer to the data:
And between controversy and controversy, after making a call that a large part of the fans did not like, (not my case), he decides to revolutionize the current scene and becomes the first coach to join the ”streamer” fashion ”.
No one had ever done it, and it remains to be seen how this experiment will turn out, but this is not the end of journalism as many say, because journalism is not based solely on statements. In the first place, because not everything Luis Enrique says will be right, this will encourage debates and because there are many more things out there… There are still so-called ”moles” in the vast majority of teams, there are still presidents who want to manage the roost, there are still footballers’ agents capable of anything and there are still players like Hazard right now, who, even as substitutes, go a long way… Journalism will never end because we will always need someone to tell us what is happening in the world.
#Luis #Enrique #revolutionizes #current #panorama #Streamings #journalism #coming
Leave a Reply