Bouquets wants to go to Olympic Games and his career with Spain makes you a candidate for such a high honor. The captain of the Selection long ago he broke the record for Boxes of international matches with The Red and it already adds up to 173. Sergio has a stone’s throw the one who shows Buffon as a European player (the Italian was planted in 176) and will soon surpass the best world record of the Egyptian Hassan, to which they approved 184. Also, it should be remembered, Ramos is double European Champion (2008 and 2012) and World Champion with Spain (2010). Precisely next Tuesday, in Kiev, Sergio will return to the stadium where eight years ago La Roja swept Italy in the final of the Eurocup. Only Ramos himself remains from that team, Busquets and Jesús Navas.

In short, it would be endless to list the rosary of records that Ramos has broken with the National Team. But there is one that is missing. And what, look where, yes it has Luis Enrique: Olympic gold. The Asturian does not resist the comparison with the Sevillian as far as his career with Spain is concerned: 62 games for 174 (with today’s, except surprise), 12 goals for 23 (and those that will come for Sergio), continental and world titles … Luis Enrique gives in in everything, except in the Olympic. He was gold in Barcelona-92, Sergio Ramos wants to be in Tokyo-21. Luis Enrique, who is generous and knows what Olympic glory is, is sure to help him achieve it.