Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos was a passionate about journalism. With a trajectory of 40 years of work in the mediawas deserving of important recognitions and prizes.

Born in Culiacanin 1963, Sinaloa, and started in journalism in 1980.

I study in the Sinaloa School of Social Communicationdirected by María Teresa Zazueta, where she learned the fundamentals and advice she received from her teachers that would help her form her own style.

Read more: Cimbra to Sinaloa murder of Luis Enrique

Profession

In 1988, he moved to the Mexico City to establish their residence there. It developed as culture reporter in the newspapers El Financiero, El Nacional and La Jornada. He worked in media Sinaloa.

He worked in important media such as EL DEBATE, Noroeste, El Universal, Milenio, among others.

His foray into the newspaper THE DEBATE It took place in the year 2000, after having toured dozens of newsrooms in the country.

In an interview conducted in October 2021, Luis Enrique recalled that he came straight from the bus terminal to the office of the company in Mazatlanto join the founding team of this medium in the port.

“I was carrying a suitcase in each hand, and Javier Salido, who happened to be passing through the front door, was kind enough to open it for me. Not knowing who he was, much less that years later he would become CEO, I just thanked him and asked for the office of Gregory Medinawho was the first director in Mazatlan”, he recalled.

Ramirez It was not long before he demonstrated his talent for writing. With enthusiasm and responsibility was dedicated to report newsas well as conducting interviews, chronicles and reports until 2008, when he received the opportunity to venture into the political column.

as a columnistand as he stated, he took advantage of the absolute freedom provided to guide the public opinion with reliable information obtained directly from the decision circles.

Ramírez Ramos left Culiacan in 2011, when they murdered the journalist Humberto Millanand for a time he took refuge in the Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists of the federal government.

Read more: Journalists and the media demand justice for Luis Enrique Ramírez

Trajectory

Luis Enrique Ramirez He was also founder of the digital newspaper Reliable Sources.

He wrote two journalistic books: Wisdom tooth (Conaculta publishing house) and the unruly; encounters and disagreements with Elena Garro (editorial Raya en el Agua).

Thanks to your outstanding work, received 14 state and national journalism awards.

In THE DEBATE wrote the columnThe anchor”, which is blank today.