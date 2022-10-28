The RFEF and Luis Enrique have had to send FIFA a preliminary list of candidates to go to the World Cup in Qatar in the last few hours. In it there are 55 players who could be part of the final national team that will defend Spain in the World Cup.
However, the RFEF has not wanted to make the list public, unlike other federations such as Argentina or Uruguay that did, so what we know is all through sources close to the coach, federation and players. What has transpired is that there are veteran players like Sergio Ramos and Aspas who would have entered the pre-list. Despite the fact that everything indicates that they will not go in the end, since Luis Enrique prefers to trust the current young block, the fact that they are on the pre-list makes them keep hope.
Injured players that Luis Enrique hopes will also be on the list, such as Oyarzábal and Gerard Moreno. On the other hand, Baldé, Nico Williams and Ansu Fati are other of the three candidates included in the pre-list, which we do not know if they will finally be. On the one hand, Baldé has not yet gone with La Roja and Luis Enrique trusts Jordi Alba, Nico Williams went because of the number of casualties in the last call, but he was surprised, and Ansu Fati continues little by little to recover his physical form after months of injuries serious.
Two goalkeepers would also have entered the pre-list who a priori would not go to the World Cup either, such as Kepa or David Soria, since Luis Enrique’s goalkeepers are Unai Simón, David Raya and Robert Sánchez. There is still a month to go before the World Cup and the Asturian coach has some doubts in several positions, so we will be attentive to all the information we can know to try to predict the definitive list of the 26 men who will go to the World Cup with Spain.
