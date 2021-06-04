A Selection of the Left. If it was to check how he looked Spain before the Euro Faced with another presumed title candidate, the feelings were bittersweet. Luis Enrique he lined up five left-handers, surprising with the two centrals of the same profile. Fabian was the best and the breadth of Sarabia overshadowed the possible rises of Gayà. That left wing was the undrinkable of a Spain that transmitted little, that enough arrived and that once again showed that the lack of a goal is once again desperate. Among all left-handers, the starting position was missed Gerard Moreno, the best striker of the season. The feeling is rare when all those who enter from the bench seem better than those who enter from the beginning.

The goal of shock. We already know that the Asturian coach specializes in making unexpected decisions, but the seven consecutive starts for the goalkeeper Athletic in the national team invite you to think that Unai Simon will be the goalkeeper of the Eurocup. The conditions of a great goalkeeper are not discussed, but, far from inspiring tranquility, he leaves an action every game to start trembling. In view of Portugal, a non-transfer of Gayà made him rush and give a ball to Christian that fortune wanted him to return to his hands. In the second half, a bullfighter dribble to Diogo Jota in the small area it froze hearts. It is not that the debate about the goal makes us horny, as the coach says, it is that it is very difficult to dream big when the goalkeeper and the central defenders invite more shock than confidence. With so little hierarchy, it was impossible not to imagine Sergio Ramos watching the game from home.

15,000 against Cristiano. Cristiano Ronaldo’s magnetism, for good and for bad, is unquestionable. Since soccer in Spain was not contagious, the celebrated return of the public in a massive way was noted in each action of CR. A permanent whistle concert in the Wanda, a vestige of another era in which Cristiano also wore white. Speaking of the public, it is absolute nonsense that a National Team match can hold 15,000 spectators and that, in Vallecas or in Butarque, in the same city, only 1,500 are allowed in the playoff for promotion to First. Normality returns like soccer in Spain, with a dropper.