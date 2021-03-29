Spain suffered more than necessary against Georgia. It is true that all the topics of football are currently fulfilled in the chapter on “there is no small team” and in the master’s degree given by Luis Aragonés with that unit entitled “Here anyone makes you a wooden clock and on top of it goes.” But From a tactical analysis, it is possible to find out where the National Team failed so that Georgia could put him on the ropes in the first half and caused fear for direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

Stop counterattacks

Spain found a different team to Greece. Willy Sagnol’s Georgia did not defend in their area. He made the withdrawal in an area assigned by the coach, 15 meters from the large area, and Spain was not able to dismantle that defensive framework, made to make fast defense-attack transitions and closer to the opponent’s area than if you defend in intensive retreat. And the thing is that, unlike the Greeks, the Georgians came out on the counterattack and in those outings they passed over the National Team because their interiors were not forceful. And its pivot, less. Everything that is defensive transition is a total and absolute suffering for players like Busquets. This type of game cannot be played with this type of footballer because really any rival can beat you if he knows how to mount the counterattacks and because you expose a defense that is sold. A rear in which there are also troops that are still green for the absolute and lack the forcefulness of a central like Eric García, that he has a privileged ball exit, but it is difficult for him to prevail in duels and disputes.

Low contribution from bands

In the offensive phase, during the period in which Georgia subdued Spain every time it transitioned, in Spain there was little participation from outside players and little participation from inside players in initiation. And the sides overlapped with the ends. Luis Enrique blamed it for a lack of daring since the ball bounced like a rabbit, but the players of that entity themselves know that you have to demand more of them.

Triangle on the left

After the break, with logical changes and well done (Diego Llorente was substituted to prevent a transition from seeing the second yellow and Bryan Gil because of his early childhood) the Selection was intoned, helped because Georgia lowered the piston somewhat due to physical wear. The left wing grew with the entry of Dani Olmo, who in reduced spaces is getting better and better. Pedri began to appear in his society with Jordi Alba and with Olmo they formed a triangle that was looking for the goal with more determination.

Marcos Llorente Prototype

On the right, the team also improved with the entry of Marcos Llorente, who gave it the necessary boost to make the transitions Because the Atlético player is the prototype to play and succeed in this football that has been imposed since Klopp’s Liverpool won the Champions League and for which Pep Guardiola has recycled with his Manchester City and Luis Enrique must do so for Spain to return to be champion. Thiago Alcantará also notably improved Fabián when he played inside and Busquets when he played pivot. Morata worked like a wild boar, but he had those days that any 9 from Spain usually have from time to time when no balls reach him.

Shooting resource

The resource of shooting from outside to break closed defenses had been claimed by Luis Enrique also in the match against Greece and they asked Dani Olmo in the 92nd minute and put her in the cage. They must also use the defender’s long throw to the back for the forward support runs of the forwards. And all the resources that provide a solution to the holder of the ball, as recognized by Luis Enrique himself. Even though sometimes it seems that the position system is too dogmatic.

Fixed block

Luis Enrique must start thinking about making a team to compete in transition football that is even more equal to the teams today. He is a World Top-3 coach and he is well prepared to master transition football. And you must do it with the necessary players. His philosophy of meritocracy and the massive rotations between game and game does not seem like a good plan for a final phase. He must put a block and they play and play and play together to harmonize a team. A team that already has a fixed: Dani Olmo, who against Georgia was, finally and ultimately, decisive.