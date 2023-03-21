Milan on Luis Enrique in case of farewell with Stefano Pioli? The words of Walter Sabatini

If the Milan should change coach at the end of the season, watch out for the name of Louis Enrique. Stefano Pioli is strong of another year of contract (expiring 30 June 2024)has two exciting seasons behind him (second place with a return to the Champions League and lo scudetto of 2022), enjoys the esteem of society, but the qualification for the next Champions League is a goal not to be missed. The next two months, with 11 championship days to play, will be a long sprint to reach at least fourth place (a position that the Rossoneri currently occupy with +1 over Roma, net however of the penalty suffered by Juventus: on 19 April the Coni Guarantee Board will have to express itself on this issue).

But let’s go back to Luis Enrique. If the Rossoneri club were looking for a coach, could the name of the former Spain coach (and Barcelona coach) be good for the Devil? Walter Sabatini, who worked with the Spanish coach at his time with Roma, replied to Gazzetta dello Sport as follows: “Luis Enrique has grown up and is up to the greats, I would greatly like to see him again in Serie A. replacement of Pioli, it is not excluded that Ricky Massara is thinking about it. On the contrary: the way she knows him, she cannot help but have a thought about him”.

