Luis Enrique kept his promise: what he did with his earnings on Twitch

Amid the pain of early elimination at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the then coach of Spain, Luis Enrique Martínez, went viral for his decision to interact with his fans through Twitch.

In various appearances on the net, Luis Enrique laughed, explained many of the decisions he made in the World Cup, talked about football and his philosophy of sport and life.

Luis Enrique’s decision did not go down well with the Spanish press, which took that as an excuse to fall for him after the National Team’s elimination in the round of 16, after losing on penalty kicks against Morocco.

Luis Enrique lost his position and the Spanish Federation named Luis de la Fuente as his replacement. However, the former Spanish coach was very pleased with what he did and announced that he was going to donate his earnings on Twitch.

Luis Enrique revealed who he donated his earnings to on Twitch

This Friday, Luis Enrique published a document on social networks in which he certifies the donation of the benefits harvested on his Twitch channel during the Qatar 2022 World Cup to the Enriqueta Villavecchia Children’s Ontological Foundation.

“When you start a streaming channel on Twitch, you sign a standard contract with the platform (in our case 50% for them and 50% for me). I leave you the certificate that corresponds to that 50%. Thank you very much for your generosity and support” , assured the Asturian on his Twitter profile.



The former Spanish coach garnered 7,640 subscribers during the World Cup. Luis Enrique issued a time of 16 hours and 19 minutes. Currently, despite inactivity, it has 829,524 followers.

with Efe

