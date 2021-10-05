The Spaniard confesses: “The Azzurri are one of the teams that play better football according to my style”

Praise for Italy, understood as a country but also as a national. Luis Enrique is a great lover of both: “It is an immense pleasure to return to a country that I have always loved, and even more so after the year I lived in Rome. I like the joy, the good humor, the way of life, the sun, the coffee, the ice cream, the language and the national team. I think it’s the team that most resembles us, or we look like them: we like to try to be masters of the game, to go out with the ball and chain. It is a great pleasure to play against the European champions. You won with merit and now you are fighting to extend your streak by 37 games without losing. For us, trying to win is one more incentive ”.

THE BEST IN THE WORLD – “I was not surprised to see Italy return to this level, because I saw how they played football and how they tried to improve. You don’t have much time left without losing by chance, it means that you do many things well. Italy is one of the teams that best play football according to my style, for me it is the strongest in Europe and in the world ”.

NO FEAR – “Fear is a bad word, players don’t fear. We just have to think about how to fight against Italy when they have the ball, because they are a team that knows how to set up the game well. We don’t wait to take a goal to change style, we always play the same way, trying to attack. I don’t know if we’ll make it, but we have a lot to gain and little to lose ”.

ITALY SPANISH? – “You should ask Mancini. I believe that a good coach must adapt to different tactical situations, and Mancini was able and intelligent to choose the players he considered best to play in this way, a way not usual in his country. He has chosen the right elements, strengthened by the experience and victories accumulated in different countries. I really like what Mancini did ”.

