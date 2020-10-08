Analysis: “Every game is complicated because they are the current European champions. It is an important rival. The two selectors are conditioned to give minutes and be in the best disposition for the two official games. Happy with what I have seen. A crime that has ended 0- 0 because both teams deserved to have scored a goal. “

Superiority: In the first part, the first 30 minutes have been exceptional. The second has been a little more even, worse we have dominated the game. His chances have come in transitions. As for rhythm, I have seen my players very well. I have not been able to make the changes and give minutes to other players because there has been a blow, worse satisfaction of the performance of the game.

Praise to Adama and Campaign: “Adama has been Adama in its purest form. It has been what it is and what we want it to be, with an enormous capacity to overcome opponents. It has made a center back for Dani Olmo and has had a very good action. It will give us overflow . The rivals are going to use more players to stop those occasions. The campaign has a lot of football. It is a very high pace, which costs all the players, but I have seen him very well, fluid, wanting the ball and very well in defense ” .

The rival: “As for the team, their individualities have not appeared. I think we have created more chances than the rival, we have had much more possession. The draw is good, but nothing would have happened if we had won.”

Ansu Fati: “A 17-year-old player who plays many minutes for Barça… today he was going to play, but there have been blows. And he wanted to arrive in the best conditions at the two official matches.”

Reguilón State: “There is nothing serious about it, but you have to wait for the doctors.”