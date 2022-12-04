“We can play 120 minutes and penalty kicks. But penalty kicks are not a game of luck,” Enrique was quoted as saying by Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

“The team that controls its nerves better and has the highest quality and best goalkeeper wins,” the former Barcelona coach said.

Spain went to penalties 11 times in the major tournaments, during which it won 6 times and lost 5, and in the last confrontation it was defeated by Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals last year.

The “La Roja” team played penalties twice in “Euro 2020” against Switzerland and Italy, knowing that Dani Olmo, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata and Rodri are the only ones in the current squad who took a penalty kick.